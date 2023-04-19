Downtown Quincy got a jolt of color of life last week with the return of the Better Block Foundation to help with downtown revitalization.
Part of Central Avenue South was closed to traffic April 12 and 13 while Better Block personnel and volunteers painted crosswalks and two intersections in a similar fashion to how they spruced up B Street Southeast two years ago.
But that was not all the group did. They installed two gateway features or monuments – tall wood cutouts of the word “Quincy.” One faces south and is set up on the southeast corner of Central Avenue South and E Street SE. The north-facing monument is on the northwest corner of Central and B Street SE.
The “Quincy” gateway features are expected to serve partly as photo locations with the downtown as the backdrop, attracting visitors.
They also put up four wooden sculptures with a capital Q on top at each of two intersections downtown: at Central Avenue South and C Street Southeast and D Street Southeast.
Marissa Lopez, representing Better Block, which is based in Dallas, Texas, explained what the group does.
“We are an urban design nonprofit. Basically, we create spaces for the community, with the community. Just bring life kind of back in the community, based on what the community wants,” she said April 12. “We follow their voice. We get it done with what the community would want to see. Yesterday, our team was out working on some storefronts.”
They painted some storefronts and brought in benches and planters for the front of businesses that selected them.
The main funding for the project came from Microsoft and the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce, Lopez said. Local volunteers also helped with the labor last week.
To prepare for this work, Better Block got Quincy High School students involved, talking with businesses and gathering data.
Better Block also studied Quincy’s new downtown revitalization plan and a survey by the city.
“We want to be the voice for the community. Whatever they want, that’s what we do,” Lopez said.
She said the organization is glad to be back.
“We were here in Quincy in 2021, we did the project on B Street. We’re just happy to be back working with this amazing community, alongside this community,” she said. “We are excited to see how the community feels about this once it’s all done. … Especially the business owners that we have been working with – they are all so great.”