Performing arts and the counseling program were the two in-depth topics Quincy School Board members heard about and discussed during their April 25 meeting.
But first, Quincy High School Athletic Director and Vice Principal Brett Fancher spoke about sports programs, highlighting a few data points of the spring sports teams and reviewing achievements of winter teams and athletes.
The boys wrestling team had three student-athletes honored by a coaches’ association as academic champions, he said. The three were: Jonathan Rojas-Aguilar, Brody Wallace and David Medina. The Jacks also had four state participants: returners Medina, Saidt Alvarez and Christian Avila; plus, Kaleb Klemple.
Fancher introduced Devan Silva, who spoke about the girls wrestling program, which he said had a successful year. Alondra Cordova was there, the sophomore captain, and he said she and the other captains stepped up to help lead an athletic crop of freshmen who came into the program this year.
Fancher summarized the swimmers’ season and had state champion Trenten Calloway stand and receive a round of applause. Rami Escure also went to state.
Colleen Frerks and Gus Winter then discussed the ongoing development of the school district’s counseling program, planned to span three years. Frerks is the Whole Child director, as well as principal of Quincy Innovation Academy. Winter is the counselor at Pioneer Elementary School.
The counseling staff is in the second of three steps in the three-year development timeline. This year planning process covers Components 2, focusing on the use of data, and Component 3, focusing on effective use of the counselors’ time.
Winter then talked about challenges – things taking counselors’ time away from direct or indirect support services to students. He finished the presentation with a discussion of things counselors are grateful for, such as having two social workers in the district.
District Superintendent Dr. Nik Bergman thanked Frerks for doing an outstanding job leading the counseling group.
“I do want to thank Colleen for her leadership,” Bergman said.
He also praised the counselors.
“One of the many areas they shine is when there is a crisis,” he said.
The report on the visual and performing arts programs, or VAPA, was presented by Kylie Youngren, VAPA lead, and Sydney Johnson, who is the music teacher at Pioneer Elementary School and serves as the elementary music lead for QSD. They took turns at the microphone discussing the growing and advancing programs.
A couple of further developments they are considering are adding a fifth performing group in the district, of percussionists, and starting a music club at the middle school.
The big QSD Arts Night bash is set for May 2, 5-7:30 p.m. at QHS for the public to attend.
Board members Tricia Lubach, Chris Baumgartner and Heather Folks-Lambert praised the staff for the excellence and growth seen in the VAPA programs in recent years.
Bergman in his report to the board said the interior of the former High Tech High building has been demolished and framing has starting for its renovation and conversion into offices for district administrative personnel.
He also recounted a successful lockdown drill at Quincy Middle School.
On the policy front, the board reviewed in second reading Policy 3110, which establishes “a more concise and simplified standard for entrance qualifications for kindergarten and first-grade students,” the policy summary stated.
Board members voted in favor of adopting the policy.