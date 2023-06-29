Brulee Hoskins, manager of the Microtel hotel in George, is running for a seat on city council, and she could not have picked a bigger name to go up against.
Hoskins has never run for office before, and her opponent is none other than the current incumbent mayor of George, Gerene Nelson.
“It’s time to be more involved in the community and what’s going on,” said Hoskins explaining her decision to participate in this year’s electoral cycle.
In the past, she said, she has just “sat on the sidelines, while other people make decisions.”
After her term is over, she said she will measure success depending on what changes the community would like to see happen in George. Hoskins said there is a lot that George could gain if there was more community involvement.
“I feel like George does not get its fair share of the pie,” she said. “There’s a lot more we could be doing out here. It’s a beautiful place, it’s a nice location and I feel like it’s not on the map.”
Asked why people should vote for her and not Nelson, Hoskins said she can bring something different to the community.
“She’s been in politics here in George for a while, so I know she’s not new to the game,” Hoskins said. “And I have a fresher perspective on things.”
If she loses this race, Hoskins said she would definitely run again for public office.
Lastly, Hoskins said her biggest hope for the future of George is having people appreciate the beauty of the town.
“We have a great location and I don’t think a lot of people are very aware of it,” she said. “We currently only have one hotel, which is both good and bad, but I think George could definitely benefit from being out there more.”