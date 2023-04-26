Harriet Weber may be excused if she chose to describe this year’s schedule of bus tours at the Quincy museum as “the bomb.”
After all, the kickoff tour of the 2023 schedule of trips took a group to an old nuclear reactor at Hanford, declared as a National Historical Park given its history as part of the Manhattan Project.
But Weber, despite not using such a term to describe the schedule of tours, can hardly contain her enthusiasm nonetheless.
“We have a great schedule of bus tours,” said Weber, director of operations at the Quincy Valley Historical Society and Museum.
The tour of Hanford was the first one on the schedule and a return trip to the reactor, (now part of the National Park Service, so you won’t come back glowing in the dark), is in the schedule during the latter part of the year, “and it’s almost sold out,” she added, noting that she will try to find a way to have a third tour, but is making no promises.
“Their tours sell out immediately,” she said. “I’ll have to see if they can take another one.”
The tour of the reactor lasts a couple of hours and “it’s really worth seeing to understand what happened,” Weber said.
The tour is not for everybody, she added.
“I would not recommend it for anybody under 10 (years old),” she said. “It’s not a kid thing. Most of our tours are geared toward adults.”
The next one is this weekend, on Saturday and it’s very different than a nuclear facility.
“It’s called ‘Bloomers on the Bench,’” Weber said.
During the tour, one of the Northwest’s foremost experts on the Pediocactus, also known as the hedgehog cactus, will lead the group to a patch of cacti above Crescent Bar, and talk about the wildflowers that grow in our area and how the hedgehog cactus came to thrive here.
Then, on May 7, the tour bus will take its passengers to the Gingko Petrified Forest on the south end of Grant County, near Mattawa.
“We will learn about the native Americans that lived along the river,” Weber said.
Then on June 17, the tour’s theme will be “Riding the Rails,” with author Dan Bolyard exploring the history of railroads in this area.
Then July 8, the tour’s theme will be “Cruising the Crops,” with Larry Schaapman leading an excursion of the varied crops that grow around here.
“It’s similar to our FCAD tour, it’s an agricultural tour, but because we are doing it in July, we are going to be able to see a lot of the crops that are already harvested when FCAD rolls around.”
July 29 is the day the tour will turn to the topic of geology for the first time this year. Ken Lacy will lead the trip and talk about the origins of the Valley. A second geology-themed tour will take place on Aug. 26, taking the group to Dry Falls.
On Sept. 16, the tour’s theme will be “Grape to Bottle,” and it will only allow passengers old enough to drink legally. The trip will take people to the bottling facility belonging to Milbrandt wines.
October 21 is the day of the second tour of Hanford’s B Reactor.
December’s tour will have a Christmasy theme, with a trip around the Christmas lights in the area.
The tours in the summer have a special tie-in to activities happening at the museum.
The first two weeks of June, the Museum will have a galactic theme, with a planetarium coming to visit on June 3 to do 30-minute shows of the galaxy, and a Star Wars and Star Trek theme on the second weekend.
The last two weeks of June at the museum will be train themed, complete with a model railroad.
The first two weeks in July will have a dolls-and-dollhouse theme, with Seattle-based American Doll blogger Sydney Paulson coming for a visit the first weekend and a bring-your-doll-to-tea theme on the second weekend. The last two weeks of July will be all about Legos and engineering toys.
“The whole months of June and July are all going to be geared toward kids and families,” Weber said. “I’m really excited about it.”
There’s a small fee for the planetarium event and the bring-your-doll-to tea events, about $5 per person. All the other non-tour events are free.
To buy tickets for the tours, go to the museum’s website, qvhsm.org, click on Events, then click on Bus Tours.
If you don’t want to pay your tickets online you can call Weber at 509-787-4685, or email her at officeqvhsm@gmail.com. Tickets are first-come-first-served, and the bus can only take 16 people, so act fast.