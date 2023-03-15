The first few days of March have been a busy time for the Quincy FFA members.
Kallie Kooistra and Brody Wallace participated in the Practical Horsemanship Course in Ardell Pavilion at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
They have been enrolled in this course offered by Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Oregon.
It is a dual-credit class offered through Mike Wallace’s Animal Science course at Quincy High School.
The students have been taking on-line modules of the course and since their were enough students enrolled between Quincy, Royal, Warden and Othello agriculture education programs.
Instructor, Martin Black from TVCC did this portion of class here instead of hauling student horses to Oregon. Students practiced cattle handling, basic ranch roping, reining, and basic training techniques.
On Friday and Saturday March 3 and 4, eight members attended the Washington FFA Member Leadership Series held at Big Bend Community College.
The members were Freshmen, Jetta Brown and Marlenne Acevedo; Sophomores, Harlie Torgeson, Lily Thompson, and Grace Young; and Juniors, Osvaldo Hernandez, Kallie Kooistra, and Levi Kukes.
The leadership series was divided by grades, Juniors attended the “I am” workshop that focused on learning about themselves and setting goals that create a better version of themselves and their identity.
Freshmen and sophomores attended the “Connect” workshop that focused on connecting with other like-minded people and making deeper connections by understanding how your experiences tie people together.
Later on, state FFA Award applications were evaluated by a panel of agriculture teachers.
Brody Wallace was selected as the State Winner in Placement in Beef Production Proficiency Award. His Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) project has included four years of work for the Cross-W Cattle Company.
His work involved everything from feeding and moving cattle, to calving, to fencing, to breeding animal selection. Myles Lee was also selected as the State Winner in Placement in Forage Production Proficiency Award.
His SAE project has involved four years of work at H. Lee Farms in Royal City. He started out raking hay and topping stacks and worked his way up to baling, tedding, swathing, irrigating, stacking and all the jobs of the hay farm and custom haying operation.
Myles was also selected as a Finalist for the Washington State Star in Placement.
He will now complete an interview and review by the State FFA Board of Directors. The award will be presented in the Stars Across Washington Pageant on Saturday night of the Washington State FFA Convention held in May in Kennewick.
On Monday, March 6th, nine freshman members competed in the District IX First Year Member Career Development Event held at CB Tech in Moses Lake. Members had to complete a 50 question team test in 30 minutes.
Then they were given a scenario and had to conduct a committee meeting and make a presentation in a 10 minute period.
Members were Jetta Brown, Marlenne Acevedo, Kimberly Solano, Alyanna Quintilla, and Lucina Valeneza, Francisco Jacobo, Francisco Sandoval, Israel Ramirez, and Lane Lesure.