Water flooded the Quincy High School staff parking lot, located on the west side of the building after an irrigation canal breached north of the school.
Tom Harris, the school district director of buildings and grounds was notified of the breach around 11:30 p.m. on March 30. The Quincy Columbia Basin Irrigation District took about an hour to get the water diverted and a temporary repair in place.
Water leaked through the canal and into swells surrounding the agriculture barn just outside of the parking lot, then filled swells near the parking lot, Harris said.
About an inch of standing water filled the barn as well; however, there was no significant damage to the barn, parking lot or school, Harris said. There will need to be some repairs done around the barn from water erosion, he said.
“Looks like the barn held up pretty well,” he added.
Harris met with a contractor to assess the damage on Monday morning.