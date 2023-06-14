More than a week after dead cows were sighted floating in a canal around Quincy, there are still more questions than answers.
Roger Sonnichsen, secretary-manager of the Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District, said that it was not unusual to have a dead animal floating in the canal, but to have a number of them at once was uncommon.
Sonnichsen said he first heard of the cows in the canal June 4.
“We are trying to assess what the most efficient way is to take care of the situation, given the number of animals in the canal,” Sonnichsen said.
People have expressed concern that the dead cows might contaminate the water in the canal, which is used to irrigate the row crops around it. Sonnichsen said there was no basis for that type of concern.
Asked whether there was a chance to identify the owner of the cows, Sonnichsen said that was up to the proper authorities to take care of, and not in the purview of the QCBID.
He also declined to speculate what could have caused the cows’ deaths.