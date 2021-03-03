Quincy native Eduardo Castañeda Díaz announced Monday that he will run for Quincy City Council.

Castañeda Díaz formerly ran for Washington State House of Representatives District #13 Position 1 against Tom Dent in 2020. He lost to Dent after earning about 28% of the votes in the 13th Legislative District.

Late last year, after the election, Castañeda Díaz announced a run for Mayor of Quincy, but “ultimately decided to gain experience as a city councilmember,” according to the release on March 1.

The 28-year-old said he is seeking Position 4 of the Quincy City Council in the 2021 general election. Position 4 is currently being held by Andrew Royer.

In the release, Castañeda Díaz lists some of his priorities for office, namely; promoting a healthy community by building bike lanes throughout town, building pedestrian bridges to increase community safety, continuing the effort of constructing a community indoor sports facility, establishing a farmworker appreciation week, installing a community garden, promoting the arts, repurposing a city park to honor Quincy’s military veterans and repealing city ordinance 14-331 which prohibits retail stores and sale of cannabis in all use districts of Quincy.

Castañeda Díaz emphasized that out of the $23,390 he raised while campaigning for the house of representatives, he did not accept any money from corporate donors or special interest groups.

“I am committed to building an equitable, just, safe, and prosperous community for all of Quincy’s residents,” Castañeda Díaz stated in the release.