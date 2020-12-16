The Grant County Cemetery District believes they have found a solution to clear up orange-brown rust marks on several monuments in the Quincy Valley Cemetery.

The newest product commissioners have identified is a powder base that is mixed with water, said Cemetery Board Commissioner Mike Scharbach. Once the powder is mixed, it is applied to the headstones and rest for 10-15 minutes, then washed off completely with more water.

Some of the headstones in the cemetery have already been treated with a first application of the new solution; however, it is not getting the job done. Scharbach said the product will likely take more than one application to fully remove the spots.

“It’s not going to be immediately,” he said. “They can all be cleaned, in my opinion.”

Unfortunately, the next application on the solution won’t happen until the water is restored at the cemetery. The water is shut off for the winter months and won’t be switched back on until about March, depending on weather, Scharbach said.

The rusting is a result of an Iron-based fertilizer that is used on the grass. The cemetery maintenance workers have used the same fertilizer for about 10 years, Scharbach said. This fertilizer, which gives the grass at the cemetery its vibrant green hue, also caused the orange-brown rusting on the stone monuments.

The district tried a number of solutions before including CLR cleaning product, Evapo-Rust, and even a salt and vinegar solution; none of these products removed the discoloration.

Linda Guzman, a Quincy resident since 1955, has three family members buried in the Quincy Valley Cemetery. When some of her family’s headstones began showing orange-brown oxidations earlier this year, she went to the cemetery district for help.

After none of the solutions had worked, she has lost hope that her family’s monuments will ever be restored. One of Guzman’s family monuments was treated with the newest solution, which didn’t yield the results she was looking for. Guzman was told a second treatment will be applied, which hasn’t happened to her knowledge.

“They’re already ruined,” Guzman said. “If this product is going to ruin it anymore, they’re already ruined as it is.”

The headstones of Guzman’s family were not cheap. Monuments for both Guzman’s father and brother ran about $1,000, and a headstone for her son cost around $2,500 with pictures included in the stone. If the next or subsequent applications don’t restore her family’s headstones, Guzman said she will ask the cemetery board to replace them.

Scharbach doesn’t believe it will ever come to that. He has confidence that the solution they have now will completely restore the monuments with maybe two or three applications. He also consulted one of the largest monument companies in the state and they claimed the discoloration would go away.

“We’re definitely aware of it,” Scharbach said. “It doesn’t seem like we’re working on it, but we are.”