Central Washington has the third most data center leasing activity in North America, according to a news release from CBRE.

The area is enticing for data centers because of its abundant supply of inexpensive and reliable energy and demand for cloud storage providers. The data comes from CBRE’s North American Data Center Trends Report.

The Central Washington area includes Quincy, East Wenatchee and Moses Lake, and saw 13.9 megawatts of net wholesale absorption in the first half of 2020. This figure trails only the state of Virginia and the city of Toronto. Virginia leads the continent with 93.2 megawatts of absorption in the first half of 2020, and Toronto came in second with 35.7 megawatts. The Dallas-Fort Worth area fell just behind Central Washington with 12.2 megawatts.

“Central Washington offers some of North America’s lowest total occupancy costs for data centers with abundant, reliable and renewable hydro power energy at +/- $.03 cents per kilowatt hour,” stated Jane Blair, First Vice President, Data Center Solutions at CBRE. “In addition, the state’s rural area 100% Sales & Use Tax abatement on data center equipment and excellent fiber connectivity make it a very desirable destination for players looking to expand their data center footprint.”