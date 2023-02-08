The Waypoint chess tournament champion from last year was undefeated through the first four rounds of play Saturday in Ephrata, but so were four other competitors, including one from Quincy, Collin Fox.
Fox and his younger brother Liam were playing in their first chess tournament and doing well. Collin was 4-0, and Liam was 3-1.
They were two of 13 players from Quincy at the 2023 Waypoint Foundation Scholastic Chess Tournament, held in the Parkway Elementary School gym Feb. 4.
Final results weren’t available prior to press time.
“I didn’t think I was going to make it this far at all,” Collin said, a little surprised at going undefeated through the first four rounds. The 14-year-old said he’s been playing chess all his life but got more serious with it two or three months ago.
“I like the strategy to it, and just the fact that you can control whatever, it’s like your own little world, I guess,” he said.
Liam, 12, was likewise doing better than he thought he might do. He liked the competition.
“Difficult competition against people that are better than you and then beating them makes you feel good,” Liam said.
The brothers admitted the cash prizes and good pizza for lunch were attractions, as well.
Markus Avila, age 12, from Quincy, was waiting on the sidelines with his father, Conrad Avila, between rounds. Markus learned to play the game from his dad.
“It’s fun, and I like it,” Markus Avila said, adding that he usually beats his dad in matches.
Markus was doing well in his first chess tournament ever, having won two and lost two through the first four rounds Saturday.
The Waypoint tournament accepts players from kindergarten age through 12th grade, from any place in or around Ephrata.
Ephrata residents Emily Forrest and C.W. Forrest were there supporting their daughter Hailey. It was Hailey’s first chess tournament, and she was handling the pressure just fine.
“She is loving it,” said Emily Forrest. During Round 3, Hailey was one of the last still playing, and “she held her own very well.”
Some of the other participants from Jackrabbits-central about 20 miles west had played in the tournament before, including Julian Ochoa, Isaiah Van Dyke and Micah Van Dyke.
The tournament is funded by brothers Troy Pugh and Roger Pugh and the Waypoint Foundation. There was no entry fee. Participants got cash prizes, with the first-place prize being $500. Between rounds, the Pughs also drew names for giveaways, such as a gift certificate for Time Out Pizza.
Roger Pugh said 90 players turned out Saturday – a good number that nearly filled the Parkland gym. The tournament has 50 boards and timers, so 100 was the limit.
“This is our happiest day of the year, we love this, it’s a good time,” Pugh said.
It was the 16th tournament, and he and his brother felt the passage of time, realizing they had done the event more years than any of the current players have been alive.
And, only one from among his children and the children in Troy’s family was still left coming to the tournaments.
“We’re down to one, but it sure is fun, and we’ll do this as long as we can,” Roger Pugh said.