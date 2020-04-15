On April 7, the Quincy City Council approved an additional emergency proclamation signed by Mayor Paul Worley regarding essential business licenses in the city of Quincy.
The proclamation extends the cutoff date to apply for an essential business license to May 31. The new proclamation also waives late penalties for businesses whose licenses expire between March 16 and May 31. This proclamation supplements the original emergency proclamation that was ratified on March 17 by Mayor Worley, declaring a state of emergency in Quincy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another resolution passed in the council meeting was an emergency declaration to fix a broken effluent discharge pipe located parallel to the USBR west canal bank. The declaration allowed the city to waive the competitive bidding requirements so that the pipe may be repaired more quickly.
According to the document, if the pipe isn’t fixed immediately, the proper performance of essential city functions is at risk. It also states that “there will likely be a resulting material loss or damage to property, bodily injury, or loss of life if immediate action is not taken.” M&S Excavation was hired to do the work, City Engineer Ariel Belino said.
A contract with Vasquez Construction was also authorized in Tuesday’s meeting. Vasquez Construction has been operating in the Quincy area since 2012. The almost $36,000 project is for the Senior Center roofing repair. According to city documents, the roofing repair will be completed within 21 business days after the start of the project.
Despite the number of Covid-19 cases rising in Quincy, the city’s projects seem to be going forward as planned. As of Tuesday morning, there are 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Quincy area, according to the Grant County Health website.