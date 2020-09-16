The Quincy City Council voted on a resolution that would allow the recreation department to hold virtual learning day camps during the fall.

On Sept. 8 the city council held a special meeting to discuss and vote on adopting a resolution that would ratify the seventh mayoral declaration in order to allow a single recreation department program to occur.

The virtual learning day camps would allow eight children, aged kindergarten to fifth grade to attend the program Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. It would work essentially as a day care where the children could work on their schoolwork so that they would have supervision in cases where parents worked during the day. The cost is $75 per child each week. Within the first 24 hours of the program being announced on the Recreation Department’s Facebook on Aug. 18, all eight spots were reserved.

“There is a definite need in Quincy and we are just trying to help fill that need,” Recreation Department Director, Russ Harrington said.

With more space and support, the program could take more children, Harrington said. The current program would have Recreation Coordinator Amanda Bogle be the main staffer with Harrington as support in the building. Under current health department guidelines, one staff member could cover up to 15 children.

During the meeting discussion, council members had reservations about allowing the program to occur since it would only allow eight children to attend.

Councilmen Josey Ferguson and Tom Harris expressed concern and hesitation about the program citing the high COVID-19 numbers in Quincy and the fairness of the availability to the community.

Councilman Andrew Royer supported the idea, explaining that other recreation departments and city programs across the state had already implemented similar programs.

The program has already been approved by the Grant County Health Department.

The council voted 4-3 in favor of passing the resolution pending the decision from the state auditor.