City finance officer addresses side note in state audit

The city of Quincy just passed an audit, but one item auditors called attention to could be causing some confusion in the public.
“It’s a clean audit,” said Nancy Schanze, the city’s finance officer/city clerk, but, she added, auditors pointed to some elevated numbers they felt they needed to say something about in a separate management letter.
Quincy residents eyeing their city utility statements don’t need to worry that their bills are affected. They are not.
“Do we owe the residents any money back? No,” Schanze said.
The financial audit was released on April 3 by the State Auditor’s Office. It covers the period Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2021. The audit of the city’s financial statements gives the city a clean bill of health, stating, “We did not identify any deficiencies in internal control that we consider to be material weaknesses, and, “The results of our tests disclosed no instances of noncompliance or other matters that are required to be reported under Government Auditing Standards.”
The portion of the auditors’ work covering compliance issues states this: “This report describes overall results and conclusions for the areas we examined. In those selected areas, City operations complied, in all material respects, with applicable state laws, regulations, and its own policies, and provided adequate controls over the safeguarding of public resources.
“However, we noted certain matters related to utility billing that we communicated to City management and the City Council in a letter dated March 28, 2023. We appreciate the City’s commitment in resolving those matters.”
The second line from the compliance report refers to a management letter, which Schanze showed to the Post-Register. Concerns outlined in the letter involve the billing for four large companies in Quincy. One of the companies is the sole user of the city’s water reuse system, and three use the city’s industrial system. The two systems are separate from the city’s domestic sewer system.
Schanze gave the Post-Register dozens of documents and an inside look at accounting employed in managing the city’s water utilities. The city’s management appears above-board, done under agreement with those four companies, and reviewed by the city council, including votes on resolutions.
There were substantial sums involved in the matter related in the letter; for instance, overcharging the reuse customer by $1.2 million, as the new reuse system was just getting underway. The council approved the refunding of that sum on July 6, 2021.
The industrial system users together were undercharged approximately $548,000 due to large capital expenses for repairs, and the users knew of the charges and why, according to Schanze.
None of the four companies complained about the process of reconciling the finances of the systems as the city got used to running them and seeing their expenses, she said.
The city is working with the contractor operating these systems, Woodard & Curran, to narrow the gaps in the end-of-year reconciliation and to make budget forecasts more accurate.
The city pays Woodard & Curran on a contract, and the city has agreement forms for each of the four users to approve their rate.
“The auditors did a great job. They asked the appropriate questions. When we gave them the information, if they didn’t understand, they dug a little deeper,” Schanze said. “And so we were able to explain it all to them, and they understood.”
In the eyes of the auditors, utility billing falls into one big pot, she said. But Quincy has large reuse and industrial systems, so, keeping them separate from the domestic system is “the best way to go.”
The level of concern of the auditors was below that of a finding that would require a response from the city. Schanze said the letter does not require a certain response, but the city plans to meet quarterly with Woodard & Curran to tighten up the estimates and evaluate whether adjustments need to be made. The goal is to fine-tune the budgeting as everyone involved learns more about the systems.
Schanze has worked for the city for 31 years.
She hoped discussing the facts would help inform the public following a report appearing in another news outlet.