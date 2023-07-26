Lap swimmers and others yearning to dip in the deep side of the Quincy Aquatic Center will get their wish during the first week of August, if all goes well as the city works to complete work on pool drains that has left half of the center off-limits this summer.
“I am going to work with staff … hopefully the rest of this week to get the drains up and going and fixed to what we need for the DOH reviews and engineers’ specs,” said Recreation Department Director Russ Harrington during the July 18 meeting of the Quincy City Council. “Hopefully, (we’ll) get the pool filled up and have both sides open by the beginning of August is what our goal is – should be in that first week right there.”
The side of the center comprising the wading pool and slides opened as usual after the school year.
Given that half of the Aquatic Center has been closed, the council voted in favor of amending its agreement with the concessions vendor. The city will reduce its charge to concessionaire Hija Verde by half for the period of the closure.
The council also voted to approve scheduling a public hearing on a proposal to add parking slips downtown, on both sides of First Avenue Southeast, from B Street Southeast to Division Street Southeast. The hearing was set for the Aug. 1 council meeting at 7 p.m. in city hall.
The addition of parking is expected to help with parking needs for downtown events.
In another sign of potential future growth, the council OK’d city staff to proceed with its evaluation and processing of two applications to annex large tracts of land on the eastern side of Quincy.
One annexation, covering two parcels, amounts to 111.5 acres and is called the Vantage Annexation. The land would be zoned light industrial if approved.
The second is called the Zion Annexation and covers six parcels totaling 208.5 acres. This land would be zoned general industrial if the annexation is approved.
Both proposed annexations are in the city’s urban growth area, and most of the land is farmed.
Another hearing was ordered in an affirmative vote on a proposal to impose a six-month moratorium on short-term residential rentals. The city has 60 days to hold the hearing. In the meantime, the measure declares an emergency; the moratorium disallows permit applications; and the city will come up with a plan to review the its rules and the effects of short-term rentals.
Documentation with the proposal stated “the City’s zoning code does not provide clear direction for the application and regulation of short term rentals,” and “the City of Quincy Building Department has been experiencing a significant increase in calls and inquiries about short term rentals,” and, “the City has processed very few conditional use permits for short term rentals relative to the number thought to be operating within the City.”
Other matters brought up during the meeting included the following.
- Representatives of SCJ Alliance showed city officials a plaque for a planning award won by the firm for creating the city’s downtown revitalization plan.
- The council OK’d staff to advertise the soon-to-be-vacant city post of safety coordinator, given an expected retirement coming up.
- The council authorized the mayor to execute an agreement with Vision Municipal Solutions to replace the city’s data server with a cloud-based solution. The expense approved for the service and data migration was capped at $25,100.
- The council approved, with one member voting “nay,” a deal with the city of George to help the smaller neighboring community to the south with occasional equipment use and staffers. Quincy will bill George for the help it provides.
- The Recreation Department is planning a fun public event and inviting groups to the pump track at East Park on Aug. 8.
- Chief of Police Ryan Green said this year’s National Night Out is set for July 31.