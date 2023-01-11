Winter snow can put a hitch in plans, and it did recently, creating a short delay in the city of Quincy’s utility billing.
Snow and ice prevented city staff from reading some meters, said Finance Officer/City Clerk Nancy Schanze during the Jan. 3 meeting of the Quincy City Council. In response, the council approved using estimates of water consumption for billing purposes.
Then Schanze said the mailing of the city’s utility bills would be delayed because of the need to estimate some bills. The delay could ordinarily result in a penalty if residents make late payments. To avoid this situation, council member Dave Dormier made a motion to waive the pertinent part of the city code and direct staff not to assess penalties on Jan. 26, due to the delay in mailing utility bills. The vote on it was affirmative.
No one spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Council member Tom Harris will again serve as mayor pro tempore this year. Council member Andrew Royer nominated Harris, and all of the votes were in favor. In the event of Mayor Paul Worley’s absence from a city council meeting this year, Harris will lead the meeting.
Another highlight of the Jan. 3 meeting was a presentation honoring Jim Kling, the longtime fire marshal and assistant chief of Grant County Fire District 3. Kling retired on Jan. 1.
Mayor Worley thanked him as a former city employee and 34-year veteran with the fire district, showing Kling his name engraved on the city’s Pride of Quincy Citizen Recognition plaque.
Then, Lt. Michele Talley of GCFD3 thanked Kling for his many years of work and service in the local fire district and presented him a gift from his peers – a large plaque with an engraved firefighter’s ax.
“It’s been an honor and a pleasure,” Kling said.
Kling received a standing ovation in the council chamber.
Among the other council agenda items were:
- Reappointment of a number of Quincy residents to city panels: Noe Renteria, to the Recreation and Arts Commission; Jim Hemberry, Jim Harrington and Gene Reed, to the Salary Commission; Ron Huxtable, to the Civil Service Commission; and Abby Martinez, to the Library Board.
- A bi-annual inflation adjustment to Consolidated Disposal Services Inc.’s fees was approved. The company calculated a 13.95% increase for 2023 and 2024.
Wrapping up the meeting, Mayor Worley said, “I just want to welcome everybody here for the first meeting of the year, we made it through another year. I want to thank the Public Works (employees) for keeping the snow cleaned up. … Drive safe.”