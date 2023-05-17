City launches website, video to describe proposed Q-Plex field house

To introduce the proposed Quincy Valley Regional Sports Complex called the Q-Plex, the city of Quincy has launched the website https://quincyqplex.org that provides a virtual tour of the facility and other information related to the project.
The Q-Plex is an approximately 144,000-square-foot indoor artificial turf facility designed for tournament activities, such as soccer and other field sports. The Q-Plex will also include two hard-surface courts for basketball, pickleball and volleyball, a perimeter indoor walking path and multi-purpose recreation rooms. The facility will be located at the city’s Lauzier Park.
“There’s no question that soccer is a very popular sport in Washington state,” said Recreation Director Russ Harrington in a news release, “and particularly in our region. This facility will not only provide a year-round protected environment for youth and adult activities, but it will also attract tournament events to our city that will stimulate economic development.”
The concept for the Q-Plex started in 2020 when the city began to examine fabric buildings for an indoor recreation facility. Fabric buildings are made of a heavy PVC membrane pulled tight over steel support structures that have the same load-bearing strength of traditional buildings but at considerably less cost.
The length of the indoor turf portion of the building will support four 7-v-7 soccer fields, two 9-v-9 soccer fields, a full length football field, or an event capacity of 1,150 seats with tables, according to the release.
“We’ve been considering some type of recreation facility for a long time,” said Mayor Paul Worley in the news release. “And we believe this facility has something for everyone in the Quincy Valley to enjoy.”
More information can be found at https://quincyqplex.org and the city’s website and Facebook page.