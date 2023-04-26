The Quincy Aquatic Center was the subject of two measures – one needed to heat pool water and one aimed at rebuilding the entire facility in the future – that came before the Quincy City Council during its regular meeting April 18.
First, Mayor Paul Worley presented the Pride of Quincy Award to the family of Carlos “Charlie” Sepulveda. Sepulveda was a city council member for three years, a reserve police officer for six years, and served on the city’s civil service board for 27 years, Worley said. Sepulveda had a role in creating the police department the city has today, the mayor added. Sepulveda died in March (his obituary appeared in the April 12, 2023, edition of the Post-Register).
Next up, Sgt. Stephen Harder had his ceremonial swearing in before the council. The Quincy Police Department promoted Harder to sergeant recently, but he had not had his swearing in at the council, because he was out of town. Chief Ryan Green administered the oath of office.
The first of two requests to come before the council concerning the city’s complex of pools and slides – a central feature of summers for generations of Quincy families – was to replace a failed boiler. Recreation Department Director Russ Harrington spoke about the proposal, saying a boiler at the Aquatic Center failed during the last two weeks of the center’s operating period last summer.
The cost for the new boiler system, including installation, would be roughly half of the amount budgeted, he said, or about $40,000.
Council members had some questions about the mechanical work, and after discussion, they approved the expense.
Municipal Services Director Carl Worley spoke about the second proposal concerning the Aquatic Center. The staff requested approval of a 5% increase in the fee for NAC Architects, the firm working on a design to rebuild the pools complex. The increase, about $26,000, follows a delay in the project due to the plan to place the new pools on ground now occupied by the baseball/softball field in East Park. The city plans to add ballfields in the area of Lauzier Park instead of keeping a ballfield at East Park.
“This allows NAC to continue with the design so the project can be started upon the relocation of the ballfield,” the official request stated in agenda documents.
The proposal allows the design to be done now, and the city has grant money to fund the design work, Worley said.
After questions from council members and discussion, the council approved the proposal.
Other matters presented during the meeting included the following.
- Financial Officer/City Clerk Nancy Schanze gave a lengthy introduction background information on four financial matters. The council approved each one.
- The council approved a request to post within the city staff an open job at Quincy Animal Shelter. A full-time shelter assistant position became open April 4, Green said.