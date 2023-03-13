With a vote, a loud round of applause and an oath of office administered by Mayor Paul Worley, Ryan Green became the Quincy Chief of Police on March 7 at City Hall.
Green was a captain when the former chief, Kieth Siebert, decided to leave for a post with Grant PUD. Since Feb. 16, Green served as the interim chief.
The March 7 meeting of the Quincy City Council featured two more police-related events.
Green swore in a new officer, Joanna Navarro, who is a lateral transfer from Ephrata. Like Green, Navarro received a loud round of applause from the many officers, other department personnel and family members in the audience.
The mayor also presented a certificate to Sgt. Jorge Trujillo, who had reached his 15th anniversary on the police force. The audience gave Trujillo hearty applause, as well.
In another item from the police department, the city council approved a request to advertise within the city staff a job opening for an assistant at the Quincy Animal Shelter.
Green also announced Stephen Harder had been promoted to sergeant. He is the fourth sergeant in the department, joining sergeants Trujillo, Chris Lafferty and Julie Fuller.
Other matters considered during the meeting included the following.
- The council approved a donation of $25 per senior-class student at Quincy High School, to be given to the Senior Parent Committee to go toward the annual drug- and alcohol-free celebration on graduation night.
- The council approved a motion to award a repair job to Apollo Inc. for about $48,000 to fix a damaged wall in the city’s Public Services Building.
- The council OK’d a plan to close several blocks of Central Avenue South for work by the Better Block organization. Better Block wants to place two monuments along the downtown corridor and paint intersections in a way similar to the B Street SE paint project. The street will be closed on April 12 and 13 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from B Street to E Street.
At the end of the meeting, Mayor Worley said, “Welcome aboard, Chief Green.” Council members and department leaders likewise gave Green congratulations and a welcome as the new chief of police.