The June 6 meeting of the Quincy City Council may prove to be a watershed moment for recreation in the Quincy area, with the council approving putting forward a ballot measure to create a Quincy Valley Regional Parks District supported by a property tax levy specifically for a new aquatic center and the proposed Q-Plex indoor facility.
Coincidentally, one person, Reed Hyer, assistant tennis coach at Quincy High School, spoke during the public comment period, and his topic was the Q-Plex proposal.
“It’s going to be a great addition to Quincy,” Hyer said.
He urged city leaders to include at least one tennis court in the facility for indoor tennis.
Hyer said tennis is a growing sport in Quincy, and having an indoor court as part of the Q-Plex sports facility would help the sport with year-round play opportunities. He said the high school team has found some other teams with access to indoor tennis courts have an advantage in competition.
The taxing district to appear on the Nov. 7 ballot would cover the same area as the school district, meaning anyone who votes on school district ballot measures can vote on it. The proposed cap on the levy on property is 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The revenue would go toward building and operating a new aquatic center to replace the city’s aging facility at East Park and the proposed Q-Plex facility envisioned for Lauzier Park, in western Quincy.
The district, if approved, would have a board of members of the Quincy City Council, George City Council, and Grant County commissioners.
City Administrator Pat Haley took questions and clarified the proposal for council members.
After a motion by council member Josey Ferguson, the council approved the proposal, with no “nay” votes.
After the meeting, Ferguson said he supports the concept of the new district and facilities, but it will be good to go to the public first.
“I do think it’s a big task for the community, and if people are willing to put in the money, that’ll show,” he said.
He is on the council committee that made the decision to put forward the proposition to create a taxing district for parks facilities. That group, called the Culture, Recreation and Leisure Committee, consists of council members Ferguson, Sonia Padron and Dylan Kling, Ferguson said.
Later in the meeting, the council OK’d a related proposal for an expense of about $70,000 for services from Nexus Planning Services LLC to perform community “outreach and engagement” on the city’s parks and recreational facilities plans.
Council member Dave Dormier asked about the expectation of the results and use of the information to be gained. Haley replied this step would get a broad response, more than from focus groups, and involvement from the community.
The city’s lap pool at East Park also came up during the June 6 meeting, as some quick work is needed to bring the drain up to modern standards. Recreation Director Russ Harrington said opening the lap pool this summer depends on the retrofit work and submitting it for review by Grant County Health District.
The council authorized an estimated expense up to $12,000 to have Water Technology Inc. perform the work for the lap pool.
Padron asked whether GCHD had given Harrington an indication of how long it would take to get GCHD’s approval. Harrington did not have a timeline, but he said the fix is minor in scope.
Other business conducted by the council included the following.
- The council set the date for a public hearing for the 2023-2029 transportation improvement plan for 7 p.m. June 20 – the next regular council meeting.
- The council OK’d, with two “nay” votes, the use of grant money to cover a cost of about $3,600 for an interlocal agreement for Grant County Sheriff’s Office providing law enforcement May 8-10 in Quincy while Quincy officers received combat first-aid training.