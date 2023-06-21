Class of ’23 had higher rate of readiness to graduate

One hundred and sixty-eight Quincy students graduated in green-and-gold pomp and ceremony in Quincy High School’s stadium June 10.
With the stands full of family and friends watching, Quincy School District leaders awarded each graduating senior a diploma, a symbol of their hard work, learning and growth.
Celebrating with them were high school faculty and administrators who have been focused on helping each one earn a diploma. It’s one of the school staff’s most important areas of work, said Principal Felicie Becker in an interview with the Post-Register.
Given its importance, Becker said her team keeps close watch of numbers leading to graduation. And she sees a positive trend.
“When we did our spring check on seniors on track we had an unprecedented high rate of students on track to graduate” – 74%, she said.
That spring check identifies students who need more focused support during the remaining time of the school year in order get their diploma.
Digging into the numbers a bit more, Becker said the total cohort head count for June was 171 seniors, with 168 of them expected to graduate. One senior was an exchange student, and two students “are returning to extend their learning opportunities. That was anticipated,” Becker said.
“Our celebration is that of the 168 students who could graduate, 168 of them were able to maintain graduation status or get on track to meet their graduation requirements,” she said.
This metric “is giving me a lot of hope for the work that we are doing, and I am so proud of our staff and students,” Becker said.
The on-track number of 74% was the highest in five years.
“The five-year students trend on track is trending very positively,” said Becker, who is in her third year as principal. She was the QHS assistant principal for two years before becoming principal.
In the 2018-2019, school year, at the time of the spring check, 44% were on track to graduate, she said.
The following year, 2019-2020, saw improvement, rising to 49%.
Then the pandemic in 2020-2021 pushed the on-track number down to 30%.
In 2021-2022, the number jumped to 59% – the first time more than half of seniors were on track, Becker said.
And this year, the figure rose to 74%.
“It’s a testament to how resilient our students are. They were our freshmen when we shut down. They really experienced the full pandemic here at the high school,” Becker said. To have them be one of the school’s most successful cohorts yet “is really inspiring to see how dedicated and hardworking they are and our staff are.”
She gave credit to the counselors, teachers and support staff, “because it’s not possible without them,” she said.
“Just lots of teams of caring adults working really hard on some really intentional ways of helping kids be successful at the high school so they are ready for their next step,” Becker said.
The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction tracks data on schools around the state. The graduation rate, the way OSPI calculates it, was in the 80 percent range in the previous three school years. The rates during the five years earlier – 2013 to 2109 – were in the 70s.
The state determines graduation rates by including any student on a school roster from ninth grade, Becker said. Yet, students move in or out over the four years of high school. OSPI has not done a graduation rate for Quincy’s Class of 2023 yet.
“What I can say is that when we track seniors during second semester we had six seniors who withdrew” from QHS, Becker said. “We hope they have gone on to re-engage with a different school system, but we don’t have that information right now.”
The graduating Class of 2023 was a little smaller than the previous year and smaller than expected in upcoming years, she said. The district anticipates next year’s senior class to be about 220 students.