Megan Watson feels passionate about substance abuse prevention amongst youth.
Watson took over as coalition coordinator for the Quincy Partnership for Youth in March, replacing Dayana Ruiz. The organization brings community leaders together to work on issues faced by children. The partnership currently wants to prevent substance abuse, help children with mental health, and delinquency at school.
“I truly believe in what they’re doing and that it is what works, that it is what makes a difference,” Watson said. “A few people and a few experiences that give a child some validation, some recognition that yes you do have something to offer.”
Watson has lived in Washington for about four years now, she said. She is from Indiana, about an hour outside of Chicago, and has a background in social service work. She’s worked with people with developmental disabilities, children in group homes and for a company called Healthy Families that helped parents with child development and education.
Watson has three children, two daughters; Marissa, 15 years old, Kara, two years old, and a son Jarrett, 11 years old, she said.
She was interested in the Quincy Partnership for Youth, because the program works on prevention and is evidence based. She is particularly impressed with the involvement and passion from the community members.
“They really do look at the youth of the community as the future of the community and they want to invest in that and I just think that’s super impressive,” Watson said.
The organization is doing a lot of awareness campaigns and other programs to accomplish their goals, she said. They have programs, such as Strengthening Families, which focuses on improving communication between parents and teens.
“A lot of parents don’t realize that they really are the biggest influence on their child’s life and they can have an impact on their child,” Watson said.
Unfortunately, the virus outbreak has hampered the coalition’s work and they are trying to accomplish tasks through online connections, she said. It’s a challenge, because on Sept. 29, they will need to start setting new goals for the next biennium. Watson planned to spend this time figuring out the needs of the community so she could set some ambitious markers.
“When you have a big group of motivated people, I just really feel like throwing a challenge in there and being ambitious and let’s see how much we can really get done,” Watson said.
She has decided not to let this virus and its hurdles stop her, though, she said.
“It is putting a little wrinkle in my plan to have to work from home and not be inside the community, but I am still going to do it anyway,” Watson said. “I’m going to make connections virtually and dive in as much as I can at this point.”
Anyone interested in reaching out to Watson or joining the Quincy Partnership for Youth can do so at mlwatson@grantcountywa.gov.