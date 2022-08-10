Coca-Cola is the real thing for this Quincy collector

Outside of the front door of the Hernandez house is a Pepsi machine, but don’t let that fool you. For the past thirty years, Diana Hernandez of Quincy has collected Coca-Cola items. Her collection is extensive and continues to grow.

“I started collecting because I drink Coke and I like the logo,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez started collecting small things she saw made by Coca-Cola.

“People who know me, know I collect Coke and they bring stuff to me.”

Hernandez owns an impressive list of items with the Coca-Cola logo, including coasters, placemats, table runners, clocks, lamps, clocks, wall décor, figurines, toy cars and much more. She even has Coca-Cola curtains in her kitchen.

Many of her favorite items are displayed in a built-in cabinet that was there when she and her husband Adam moved into the house. She has about 250 Coke miniatures.

Hernandez carefully opened the doors to point out some lighters, a miniature Coke six-pack, and salt and pepper shakers. Some unique items included Coke Christmas ornaments, music boxes and a radio.

Hernandez mentioned that if she had too many salt shakers she would have to give some away. Her most treasured item is her Coca-Cola ceiling fan.

“I had to get rid of some glass Coke bottles,” Hernandez said. “There were way too many. I still collect Coke items, but my wall is full.”

In her home, Hernandez owns at least 300 items with the Coke logo on them, but she has never counted. She continues to collect, and her husband Adam supports her in her collecting.

“Adam doesn’t tell me anything,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez loves Coca-Cola, she loves the logo, and she also likes the colors red and white together. When she and her family moved in to their current home, they painted the house white with red trim. The colors go nicely with her Coke ice chest, her earrings, and her shirt, but the house has been repainted since.

Although Hernandez owns just about all things Coke under the sun, she has a short wish list of Coke collectibles she is looking for. Hernandez is still looking for a Coke machine and some Coke stove covers to replace ones she had before.

Hernandez is not alone in her Coke obsession. A woman from North Carolina, Debbie Indicott broke the record with the most Coke collectibles numbering 2028 in October of 2020.

There is even a Coca-Cola collector’s club (cocacolaclub.org) which has 49 chapters and between 3,000 and 4,000 members worldwide.

The Roots Company prototype bottle from 1915 is believed to be the only one of its kind that’s survived and sold for $105,000, making it one of the most valuable Coke products ever sold.

To this day, Hernandez continues to collect the Coke collectibles she loves. You might say the love she has for Coke and all things Coke is the real thing.