If you keep reading the pages of this week’s Post-Register, you will find that something looks a little different this week.
Starting this week, and for the duration of Spring Sports season, we will feature game stories in both English and Spanish, devoting two pages each week to content in Spanish.
The decision to limit the articles in Spanish to spring sports gave us the flexibility to see if the experiment worked, and how the community responded to it, without being beholden to a long-term commitment.
Second, sports reporting has long been known as the “toy store” of journalism, so the decision to start at the toy store before tackling heavier, heftier topics, also played a role in limiting the articles in Spanish to the fun side of spring.
It’s a decision that we may reconsider in the future. There are other decisions looming large for the QVPR in the near future, so in the meantime, we will stick to sports.
Let me say right away that I know, as the editor, that the decision to include Spanish, and the way we go about putting into play said decision will not please everybody.
For starters, Spring is the busiest of sports seasons and we are devoting two pages each week, which means that the content in Spanish will not be a carbon copy of the lengthier coverage in our pages in English.
We will pick and choose. Everybody will get coverage en español, just not every week. You’ll see football with a “u” and tennis with only one “n,” but also track and golf and softball and “béisbol.”
Just not every week.
Secondly, it is a little bit astonishing that in 74-plus years of the Post-Register nobody has tried this before, but we are glad to take on this challenge, with me as a translator.
Nevertheless, as they said in the baseball movie “Moneyball,” the first soldier to run through the wall always gets a little bloodied. So if we mess up, please feel free to let us know, and we will fix it over the course of these three months.
In the meantime, we welcome you to this new era of bilingual journalism in Quincy. We are proud to say to you that for two pages a week, in your friendly local paper, se habla español.