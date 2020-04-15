Over a hundred vehicles paraded down the two lane Jackrabbit Street Northeast blaring their horns and flashing their lights Friday evening to celebrate the senior class of 2020.
The celebration was part of a statewide effort to recognize the 2020 high school class and their accomplishments. Local residents were invited to drive by the new Jackrabbit Stadium with the lights switched on and honk their horns in support of the outgoing seniors starting at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 on a 24-hour clock).
“I just thought it was really, really inspirational and touching to see that many people in the community come out to support them,” Superintendent John Boyd said. “The senior year and graduation in the United States is the one right of passage that we have; it’s a big deal.”
Local first responders, including Quincy Police and Grant County Fire District 3 trucks made the slow drive by the stadium too with lights and sirens. QHS Principal Marcus Pimpleton rode a bicycle to show his support as well.
Those in attendance were asked to remain in their vehicles in compliance with the ban on large group gatherings.