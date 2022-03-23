With profound gratitude toward the man, the friend, the educator and the coach, people from around Central Washington and beyond bid farewell to former Quincy athletic director and head football coach Bill Alexander, who died last week.

Alexander, known near and far as “Coach Alex” spent almost three decades around Quincy sports before moving to Arizona last year. Details surrounding his death have not been made public, but Alexander had let it be known earlier this year that he was waiting for a heart transplant.

The Alexander family was not available to comment for this article.

Seth Longwill, head coach of the Quincy Jacks baseball team, played for Alexander in football, and remembered the string of overachieving teams Alexander helped build and lead into the state football tournament, which at the time was a unique experience for Quincy gridiron fans, he said.

“Coach Alex brought the whole program up,” Longwill said, remembering the famously passionate Alexander as an intense coach who kept his players accountable, but wasn’t a stranger to cracking a joke with his charges.

Some of that intensity and some of that humor turned up in one of Alexander’s last interviews with the QVPR, when he retired from education in 2017.

“Took me 43 years to graduate,” Alexander joked back then. Remembering his days as a coach, he described himself in his coaching days as a “pretty fiery son of a gun” who wasn’t going to take beatings from Cashmere or Ephrata or anybody lying down.

“We went on to kick some a-double-s in football and we took names later. So I think (Quincy folks) respected me for my hard work and my work ethic.”

Before “falling in love with Quincy” as he put it, Alexander taught in Twin Falls, Idaho, Sequim, and for a decade in Bridgeport.

“Bill Alexander,” the Quincy Valley Post-Register reported in 1990, “will be a part-time teacher at Quincy High and Quincy Junior High. He will teach weight training at the high school as well as physical education at the junior high. Alexander, also the high school’s new football coach, taught at Bridgeport for 10 years. He’s from Leavenworth and a graduate of Central Washington University.”

Alexander (CWU Class of 1975) said he initially thought Quincy would be “a stop on the road.” Instead, the Alexanders found a home here until they sold it on a handshake to Ricardo Ruezga, a longtime friend of the Alexanders and a former student of his.

From the start, Longwill said, Alexander also brought a strong belief that players should be proud to represent their school and their community. His impact went far beyond the 98848, though, he added. Alexander helped create the East-West game, which showcased some of the best 1A and 2A football talent in the state among the smaller schools, Longwill noted.

Dr. Nik Bergman, superintendent of Quincy schools had high praise for Alexander, noting not only his 93 wins as head football coach (the most in the QHS program’s history) but his long list of virtues as an educator and as a man.

“Coach Alex represented everything great about Quincy and what it meant to be a Jack,” Bergman said in a statement. “His enthusiasm was unparalleled and contagious. His dedication and commitment to Quincy athletics and the student-athletes has been inspiring to so many. Coach Alex’ impact and contribution to the Quincy School District is still visible today and his legacy will remain well into the future.”

As a way to remember Alexander and honor his legacy in sports, the QSD turned on the stadium lights at Jaycee Stadium and Quincy High School’s fi eld for 90 minutes on March 18.

A longtime colleague of Alexander’s as well as a close friend of more than 20 years, minced no words remembering his buddy.

“He was a hell of a man,” said Phil Zukowski, former head football coach for Cashmere High School, who competed against Alexander many times. “He spoke the truth and that was commendable.” When Zukowski was inducted into the state hall of fame, Alexander a state hall-of-famer himself, attended.

Toward the end of his life, Alexander never let on how much he was struggling, Zukowski said. The conversations were shorter than before, but they were “always motivating and intense.”

Last year, in order to be closer to family, Alexander and his wife Jan moved to Arizona, leaving “the old lady” as he called his 117-year-old house, in the care of the new owner, Ruezga.

“We met him 30 years ago when we fi rst got to Quincy,” Ruezga said, calling Alexander a competitive man, but never mean or nasty.

“He did not want you to do the best, he wanted the best out of you,” Ruezga said. “And to always have pride in what we represented, which was the school.” With the passage of time, Ruezga became a substitute teacher, and sometimes he filled in for his onetime coach. And then last year, a handshake was all that was needed to seal the transaction.

“He stood behind his word, I stood behind my word, and that was it,” Ruezga said. “He wanted to sell, I wanted to buy, and we were done.”

The day Alexander died, people still stopped by the house and left tributes to the iconic coach in the Seahawks lanyard. Several items of Alexander’s are still in the house, and Ruezga posted photos on Facebook as a tribute to his friend.

Facebook also turned into a gathering place of sorts for the people who wanted to share memories and tributes to Alexander. Former Quincy football coach Jon Barker wrote “Rest easy, Coach Alex.”

“RIP Coach Alex,” Valerie Myers wrote. “You are the heart of Quincy.”