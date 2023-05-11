May 14 is Mother's Day – thank you to Quincy Valley mothers! This year, the Post-Register expresses gratitude to the administrative staff at every elementary school in Quincy School District for their selfless cooperation and immense patience during the gathering of these works of art, and to all the teachers who made sure their students participated in this activity. In our 12-page section in the May 10 edition of the newspaper, we published as many of the drawings as we could. At the left on this webpage are all the submitted colorings, a class in each of the boxes at the left. Just click on a box and view the artwork in a gallery by clicking on the navigation arrows.
Mother's Day Coloring Activity 2023: third-graders create artwork for moms
- Post-Register staff
-
- Updated
Read More
-
League champions Jacks collect more wins on soccer field
-
Police and fire reports, week of May 3, 2023
-
A dream comes true a punch at a time
-
Perfect league record in tow, Jacks head to district tourney
-
Police and fire reports, week of May 10, 2023
-
Lady Jacks trounce Omak twice with best play of season so far
-
Column: A letter to Quincy and Eastern Washington
-
New look: QVMC unveils views of its future home
-
High school choir group earns rave reviews at state competition
-
Quincy sweeps Omak to close regular season