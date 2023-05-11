May 14 is Mother's Day – thank you to Quincy Valley mothers! This year, the Post-Register expresses gratitude to the administrative staff at every elementary school in Quincy School District for their selfless cooperation and immense patience during the gathering of these works of art, and to all the teachers who made sure their students participated in this activity. In our 12-page section in the May 10 edition of the newspaper, we published as many of the drawings as we could. At the left on this webpage are all the submitted colorings, a class in each of the boxes at the left. Just click on a box and view the artwork in a gallery by clicking on the navigation arrows.