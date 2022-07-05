Senior Center serving meals

The Quincy Senior Center is open for lunch and dinner, takeout and delivery meals. Dinner will be served on both Tuesday and Thursday, and lunch on Monday and Wednesday.

On the menu this week:

June 6: Chicken salad with or without bread, fruit and cookie.

July 7: Cheesy chicken rotini, green salad, breadstick and dessert.

July 11: Ham and swiss sandwich, corn salad, cookie. Coffee social at 10 a.m. and line dancing at 1 p.m.

July 12: Bacon cheeseburger, seasoned potato wedges, crunchy apple salad and dessert.

Other Senior Center activities:

Chat and Stitch, June 29, July 6, 1 p.m.

S.A.I.L. Classes: None in July.

Quilting group July 12, 12:30 p.m.

Community worship dates set

All are invited to attend a community worship service in the Pioneer Church this summer.

Join in this fellowship of faith and enjoy the amazing acoustics of this 118-year-old church.

Located in the Historical Park, hosted by St. Paul Lutheran. Upcoming services are scheduled for July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16.

Memorial for “Coach Alex” scheduled

A memorial ceremony for former Quincy High School football coach and athletic director Bill Alexander has been scheduled for July 30 at Quincy High School. A tentative start time of noon has been set, but details are still being worked out.

Alexander, a state hall-of-fame coach, and the winningest football coach in Quincy history, died in Arizona in March this year.

Mobile food bank coming to church

Second Harvest will host a distribution of free food on July 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Iglesia Metodista Libre El Jardín, located at 815 Second Ave. SW, in Quincy. There is no appointment nor documentation required. The event is sponsored by Serve Quincy Valley and Rotary Club.

NCW Libraries offers free passes in all branches

Walk through alpine gardens with stunning views of the Wenatchee Valley, or immerse yourself in regional history, with free family passes to Ohme Gardens and the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, now available for checkout from all NCW Libraries branches.

The passes to Ohme Gardens in Wenatchee provide unlimited entry for two adults and any children in the household during the two-week checkout period.

This year, NCW Libraries has 40 family passes to check out.

Any library card holder aged 18 and older whose library account is in good standing can check out a pass and pick it up at their community library.

The Quincy branch is located at 208 Central Ave. S.

County tourism board seeks volunteer

Grant County commissioners announced that they are looking for an interested Grant County citizen to serve a three-year term on the Grant County Tourism Commission’s District 1, which includes areas of Ephrata, Soap Lake, Wilson Creek, Krupp, Coulee City, Electric City, Grand Coulee, and small portions of Moses Lake. Applicants must reside in this district and applicants must have experience in or be involved in a tourism-related industry.

The selected applicants will act as a member of the commission that will plan, organize, and implement the tourism marketing and promotion plan for Grant County Tourism.

There is no compensation for serving on this volunteer committee. Meetings are typically held at 9:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month in the County Commissioner’s Hearing room at the Courthouse in Ephrata. For further information please contact Jerry Gingrich at 509-754-2011, ext. 2931, or by email at jtgingrich@grantcountywa.gov

Applications can be found at www.grantcountywa.gov, and will be accepted until filled.

State offers funds for community events recovering from COVID

Washington Festival and Events Association, in partnership with Washington State Department of Commerce and ArtsWA, is pleased to offer a Festival and Events Grant Program for events that have taken place in the community for five or more years and drawn visitors from outside the community.

Grants are designed to either restart and stabilize “legacy-level” festival and events suspended in 2020 and 2021, recover from disruptions and losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or both. Covered expenses include deposits on infrastructure and range from $5,000 to $35,000. Award amounts are based on need and demonstrated losses.

The grant program’s goal is to help communities recover from pandemic losses.

To learn more, contact Bruce Skinner, Washington Festivals and Events Association, at 360-441-7190 or bruce@wfea.org.

Gonzaga honors student

A local student earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for spring semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed. The student is Kelly Mills, from Quincy.

George Fox honors students

Two local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at Newberg’s (Ore.) George Fox University for the spring 2022 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.

The following students received recognition: Bryn Heikes, a junior majoring in marketing; and Ethan Royer, a junior, majoring in computer science.

In addition, Quincy’s Lindsey Wallace earned a degree from GFU. Wallace earned a doctorate in physical therapy.

UW honors students

Students from the Quincy area have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Washington.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4). The students are: Jacqueline Dearie, a junior; Maria Jose Elias, a freshman; Sandra Huezo-Menjivar, a senior; Roberto Ramirez, a senior; and Drew Rigby, a freshman.

State launches MIPA, Missing Indigenous Person Alert

The Washington State Patrol has launched the Missing Indigenous Person Alert system. Working with tribal law enforcement, municipal and federal law enforcement, as well as cable systems and state broadcasters, WSP’s Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit (MUPU) will add the specific designation of missing indigenous persons to the endangered missing alerts systems already in place, such as AMBER alerts, SILVER alerts and others. Once a MIPA is activated, all Washington law enforcement will be notified electronically and MUPU will distribute the information via email and fax to subscriber, and will contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children if the missing person is 21-years-old or younger. The new alert system started on July 1.

WSDOT opens online forum on rest-area safety

An online open house is now available for travelers, freight haulers, business owners and others to provide feedback on the future of rest areas across Washington state. Input will be used to make decisions about the program’s maintenance and operations and to update the Washington State Department of Transportation’s strategic plan for rest areas.

The online open house is available through 5 p.m. Sept. 5 and allows participants to learn more about the strategic plan process as well as leave comments or feedback.

The public will have the opportunity to comment on safety, facility conditions, freight parking, site operations, traveler needs, WSDOT’s free coffee program and funding challenges. To comment, visit engage.wsdot.wa.gov/safety-rest-areas/.

DOH issues tips for a safe summer

As many prepare for Fourth of July gatherings and summer outings, the Washington State Department of Health wants to remind folks to stay healthy and celebrate safely.

Some easy ways to prepare for a safe and healthy summer include:

Practice water safety. Always supervise young children playing in or near the water. Wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket that fits you when swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding, or boating. Remember that even water that seems warm on the surface can lead to cold water shock that will incapacitate good swimmers.

Learn how to beat the heat and avoid heat-related health problems. Never leave any person or pet in a parked vehicle. Drink plenty of fluids and stay in air-conditioned spaces when possible. Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and avoid being outside during the hottest parts of the day. Use high SPF sunblock, even when the sky is cloudy or overcast.

For a non-serious injury or illness, consider visiting your primary care provider or an urgent care clinic if you need medical attention. Going to the emergency department only for true emergencies can help reduce the impact on our hospitals during busy times like holidays.

Keep protecting yourself and others from COVID-19. Ensure you are up to date on vaccinations and boosters. Wear a mask in crowded spaces and while traveling. Take a COVID-19 test if you feel sick, have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, or are planning to attend an event or travel. If you test positive, stay home to help protect your community.

Storycorps comes to town

The Storycorps Mobile Tour will be in Moses Lake and in Quincy this month.

Storycorps is a nonprofit organization recording people’s life stories since 2003. Its tours visit U.S. cities, inviting individuals into a recording booth for a conversation with someone they know. With the individuals’ permission, the recording is also preserved at the Library of Congress.

“StoryCorps is partnering with Northwest Public Broadcasting to record, preserve, and share the stories of the Moses Lake region!” the website says.

To make a reservation and for more information, go to storycorps.org/nwpb. Or call 646-504-4350 or email mobiletour@storycorps.org for more information.