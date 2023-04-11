Construction of roundabout begins at White Trail and Route 28

Construction of the long-expected roundabout at White Trail Road and State Route 28 west of Quincy began last week. Drivers passing through the area must be alert for traffic changes and workers.
The project is forecast to continue through spring and fully open to vehicles during the third week of June, according to a spokesperson for the Washington Department of Transportation. If traffic must be reduced to one lane, the restriction would be done at night. Access to the south side of the intersection will close beginning April 17, which means drivers northbound on White Trail will need to detour away from the intersection, and drivers on SR-28 seeking to turn south on White Trail will need to detour.