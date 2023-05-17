Cool cats of math represent Quincy well

A team of seventh-graders participated in a state Math is Cool competition and came back with a shiny trophy for their efforts.
Three seventh-graders from QMS, Michael Pascual Calletano (at left in the picture), Brooklyn Averill, (at right) and Amairy Cortes (at center), spoke with QVPR about their love of math and their experience at the tournament in Moses Lake. They placed fourth in their division.
All three realized very early on in their young lives that math, was their thing.
“I would not say that it is cool, but it makes sense,” said Averill.
Cortes agreed. “It’s just fun getting to solve a problem and finding the answer, you feel accomplished when you find the answer,” she said.
Both Averill and Cortes agreed that the lack of ambiguity in math makes it attractive to them. Rain or shine, two plus two equals four
“The rules always stay the same,” Averill said.
At the tournament, they had to work as a team and solve problems.
“The problems had a lot of steps to them and we would each do a part,” Averill said, adding that same as in any other team, it’s important that the team have good chemistry.
“If you don’t work together, there probably would be a lot of arguing and that would waste your time,” Averill said.
It’s a lot easier when all the members work together, Cortes added.
At Moses Lake, the teams of seventh-graders from other schools were mostly boys, making this particular squad from Quincy a bit of an unusual sight.
Male or female, the competition was stiff, Averill said.
“They were very smart, you could tell they had a lot more practice,” she said. “But I still feel like we did pretty good.”
Cortes said she was suprrised the team did so well.
“The math was more difficult than I thought it would be,” she said.
Averill agreed. “I am pretty proud of how we did.”
There is a competition for eighth-graders, so a repeat performance might be in the works for this trio. They all said they would be open to trying it again next year.
“I just want to have as much fun (as possible) during the school year, so I’m just going to join as many things as I can,” Pascual Calletano said.