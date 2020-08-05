The Grant County Health District confirmed the tenth death in the county due to complications associated with COVID-19 on July 28.

The deceased was a Quincy man in his 70s; he died in his home. The man had underlying health conditions that put him at risk for severe Coronavirus complications, according to a news release from the health district.

“Grant County Health District is saddened by the loss of another community member to this challenging virus,” the release stated. “Our hearts are with his family and friends.”

Three of the 10 total deaths in the county are pending death certificate review, according to a health district news release on Monday. 12 people are hospitalized as of Aug. 4, and 688 cases have recovered.

The health district reported 198 new COVID-19 cases since July 27, bringing the cumulative total to 1343 as of Aug. 4.

Moses Lake remains the most infected area in the county with 389 cumulative cases.