A larger percentage of COVID-19 positive cases in Grant County are people 19 to 60 years old.
Grant County now has 120 positive cases of COVID-19, including 47 people from Quincy, according to the Grant County Health District. Of those 120 people, only 23 are ages 61 to 80, 46 are 19 to 40 years old and 42 are 41 to 60 years old.
The health district recommends people focus on workplace health and safety policies, according to the news release. Several of the new cases are also being linked to family and friend gatherings over the last two weeks.
In Grant County, two people have died from the virus, six people are hospitalized and 28 people have recovered. There are 17 probable positives and 1,013 negative tests, according to the news release. The Coulee City Area and the cities of Grand Coulee and Electric City all still do not have a single positive case.
On April 2, Governor Jay Inslee extended his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order to May 4, according to a news release from The Office of the Governor. The order bans all gatherings and temporarily shuts down non-essential businesses.
Businesses that are considered essential must still comply with social distancing and sanitation guidelines, according to a news release.
People are required to stay at home except for essential activities that include the following:
Obtaining necessary supplies and services
Engaging in activities related to the health and safety of family or household members, such as seeking medical supplies
Caring for family members, friends or pets in another household or residence
Engaging in outdoor exercise, including walking, hiking, running or biking, but proper social distancing practices must be used.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommend everyone wear facial coverings in public, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention news release.
Recent studies show that individuals with COVID-19 may not show symptoms, despite being infectious, according to the news release. In particular, people should wear facial coverings in public areas where social distancing is difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
If people are experiencing flu-like symptoms or suspect they may have COVID-19, they should call their local health provider before they visit, said Stephanie Melcher, spokesperson for the Moses Lake and Quincy community health centers.
“Make sure you call first,” Melcher said. “Most of us have protocols setup like our triage tent that we have setup outside.”
In Quincy, one of the triage tents is right under the health center’s sign. People can pull up and providers will run outside to ask people questions to assess whether they might have the virus, said Lynn Bales, Quincy Community Health Center director of operations.
People won’t even need to leave their vehicle, Bales said. If the providers think it is necessary, they will take a swab from the person for testing.