With two new cases reported on Sunday evening, the number of COVID-19 positives in Grant County is now up to 143.
Quincy still has the highest number of cases in Grant County at 49. The new cases are both Moses Lake residents, bringing the total to 30 in Moses Lake. The Mattawa area has the second highest in the county with a total of 35.
On April 17, the health district reported that 11 people have recovered from their illnesses over the past week. Those cases include residents from Quincy, Ephrata, Moses Lake, Mattawa and Royal City.
On April 2, Governor Jay Inslee extended his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order to May 4, according to a news release from The Office of the Governor. The order bans all gatherings and temporarily shuts down non-essential businesses.
Businesses that are considered essential must still comply with social distancing and sanitation guidelines, according to a news release.
People are required to stay at home except for essential activities that include the following:
- Obtaining necessary supplies and services
- Engaging in activities related to the health and safety of family or household members, such as seeking medical supplies
- Caring for family members, friends or pets in another household or residence
- Engaging in outdoor exercise, including walking, hiking, running or biking, but proper social distancing practices must be used.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends everyone wear facial coverings in public, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention news release.
Recent studies show that individuals with COVID-19 may not show symptoms, despite being infectious, according to the news release. In particular, people should wear facial coverings in public areas where social distancing is difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
If people are experiencing flu-like symptoms or suspect they may have COVID-19, they should call their local health provider before they visit, said Stephanie Melcher, spokesperson for the Moses Lake and Quincy community health centers.
“Make sure you call first,” Melcher said. “Most of us have protocols setup like our triage tent that we have setup outside.”
In Quincy, one of the triage tents is right under the health center’s sign. People can pull up and providers will run outside to ask people questions to assess whether they might have the virus, said Lynn Bales, Quincy Community Health Center director of operations.
People won’t even need to leave their vehicle, Bales said. If the providers think it is necessary, they will take a swab from the person for testing.