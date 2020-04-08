A second Grant County man died on Friday from COVID-19.
The Moses Lake man in his 60s was a patient at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, according to a Grant County Health District news release. The first Grant County person who died from complications due to COVID-19 in early March was a man from Quincy in his 80s.
The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 has now reached 90 individuals, according to the news release. Seven people are hospitalized with the virus, there are 744 negative tests, 25 probable positives and 215 tests are pending, according to the news release.
The Coulee City area and Grand Coulee/Electric City still do not have any positive cases, according to the news release. Quincy is now up to 38 positive cases as of Tuesday.
On April 2, Governor Jay Inslee extended his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order to May 4, according to a news release from The Office of the Governor. The order bans all gatherings and temporarily shuts down non-essential businesses.
Businesses that are considered essential must still comply with social distancing and sanitation guidelines, according to a news release.
People are required to stay at home except for essential activities that include the following:
Obtaining necessary supplies and services
Engaging in activities related to the health and safety of family or household members, such as seeking medical supplies
Caring for family members, friends or pets in another household or residence
Engaging in outdoor exercise, including walking, hiking, running or biking, but proper social distancing practices must be used.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends everyone wear facial coverings in public, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention news release.
Recent studies show that individuals with COVID-19 may not show symptoms, despite being infectious, according to the news release. In particular, people should wear facial coverings in public areas where social distancing is difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
If people are experiencing flu-like symptoms or suspect they may have COVID-19, they should call their local health provider before they visit, said Stephanie Melcher, spokesperson for the Moses Lake and Quincy community health centers.
“Make sure you call first,” Melcher said. “Most of us have protocols setup like our triage tent that we have setup outside.”
In Quincy, one of the triage tents is right under the health center’s sign. People can pull up and providers will run outside to ask people questions to assess whether they might have the virus, said Lynn Bales, Quincy Community Health Center director of operations.
People won’t even need to leave their vehicle, Bales said. If the providers think it is necessary, they will take a swab from the person for testing.