The Grant County Health District reported two COVID-19 associated deaths in the county last week.

The first, on Aug. 5, was a woman in her 80s from Moses Lake. She was a resident of an adult family home and had underlying conditions that put her at a higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19, according to a news release from the district.

The adult family home also had two staff members test positive for the virus; although, no other residents tested positive.

The second death, on Aug. 7, was a man in his 80s from Moses Lake and a resident of a long-term care facility. The man was hospitalized at the time of his passing and he too had underlying health conditions putting him at higher risk for complications from COVID-19, according to a news release from the district.

The health district identified 109 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the cumulative total in the county to 1581 as of Monday. One additional resident has been hospitalized as well, bringing the total to 13 in the county, according to the health district Coronavirus webpage.

From July 18-31, Grant County has totalled 336 new cases per 100,000 people. This is the sixth highest new cases count in the state. Nearby counties Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan account for the top three highest in the state with 719, 689 and 534 new cases respectively.