North Central Regional Libraries have added new and expanded services online while doors are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those services include library e-cards that grant access to all of NCRL’s online resources such as e-books, audio books, digital magazines, streaming services, language learning sites, and digital copies of newspapers.
NCRL has also expanded their e-book, audio book, music and movie libraries that are available to stream or borrow.
E-card sign ups and online resources can be found at ncrl.org and more information on the NCRL Facebook and Instagram pages.
For questions, live chat is available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. weekdays at ncrl.org. Phone support is also available weekdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. by calling 509-888-8155.
Library staff are working from home during the pandemic to create new digital content and share ideas, such as projects that can be done at home. They are also sharing videos on how to navigate online resources as well as weekly tips.