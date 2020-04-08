The Quincy School District is awaiting the arrival of 150 WiFi hotspots to deliver to students for online learning from home.
The devices are expected to be delivered by the end of the week, then distributed to students starting early next week, district Superintendent John Boyd said. Seniors and other high school students will be the first to receive the hotspots, followed by middle schools students and possibly fourth and fifth graders as well. How the devices will be delivered to students is yet to be determined, Boyd added.
While the district has enough chromebooks for students who don’t have their own computers at home, about 20-25% of students don’t have access to the internet from home, Boyd said. The school district also ordered an additional 150 hotspots on Monday.
Administrators looked into other ways to get students access to the internet as well, such as extending WiFi from the schools and asking students to access it from outside the building. Another option considered was parking buses throughout the area with internet access too. Ultimately, delivering hotspots directly to students was deemed the most effective way, Boyd said.
“This is just a first crack at this thing, we’re going to have to evolve,” Boyd said.
Teachers and principals are meeting this week to discuss how online learning will look for students, Boyd said. Teachers and counselors have also been checking in with students since the closure. The district is focused on making sure students are okay and adapting to each of their learning needs, Boyd said.
“This has been a real whirlwind. We had just a few days notice they were shutting school down,” Boyd said.