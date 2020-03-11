Updated: March 11, 4:50 p.m.
Two Grant PUD employees are experiencing flu-like symptoms.
One is the original contract employee who was connected to a person that was a confirmed positive for carrying COVID-19. In an apparent unrelated situation, a Grant PUD employee is also showing flu-like symptoms.
Both PUD employees are in contact with health care providers to determine the cause of their illnesses, according to a news release. No PUD employees are confirmed positives for COVID-19.
Original: March 11, 11:26 a.m.
Grant PUD is closing all of its buildings with public access.
The utility district will also be limiting its staff to personnel that are mission critical to continuing its operations, according to a Grant PUD news release. Part of the reason is the agency learned one of its employees had indirect contact with a person who was a confirmed positive for COVID-19 in California. The confirmed positive was one person removed from the contract employee. The employee has since mingled with several other staff members.
The PUD will provide more information to the public in the coming days, according to the news release.
Clarification: The person that the contracted Grant PUD had indirect contact with was in California not Grant County.