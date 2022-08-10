July 21 was a big day for a small business.

It was the day brothers Orlando Cortes, 33, and George Cortes, 30, finished moving their Bros Auto Clinic out of the shop in Quincy where they had worked hard for more than nine years.

Not skipping a beat, the two mechanics were busy fixing vehicles and helping customers at the new location in George the next day.

“We never knew we had that much stuff until we actually got moving … Stuff came out of everywhere … Holy cow, we had a lot of stuff to move,” Orlando said.

That was a Friday, and they were looking forward to a weekend off – their first since July 1, when they got the keys to the property they had just bought at 603 S. Frontage Road NW, along Interstate 90.

The purchase and move represent a major achievement, a milestone in the growth of the Cortes brothers’ business. It also sets them up for more growth and opportunities, and these two Quincy entrepreneurs are excited about the prospects.

For them, the extra work and chaos that go with a move, during some of the hottest days of the year, did not compare to the excitement of owning their business property – three acres, fully fenced, with huge visibility – and having new opportunities, such as new services and retail sales.

“This new location is bringing us a lot of new customers,” Orlando said. “New faces. It’s just awesome. We are selling this inventory that we have here at the store. Now we have a hardware mini-store and auto parts.”

Their former repair shop in Quincy had no room for retail sales. Now with space in George, the two think there are possibilities to expand in that area, perhaps bringing camping gear to the store.

They want to get settled in and then do some kind of grand opening, but their plans were still forming in July. Calling it a new adventure, George said, “Our main concern was to move our shop, settle in, and learn the new stuff.”

The purchase, from T&J Services, came with everything, including the inventory, George said. Tom Jones had been there many years and was willing to sell it to the Cortes brothers.

“We got it done, so now we are here,” George said.

“You have to risk it all to win it all,” Orlando said.

To get the property, they sold a few semi-trucks they had in another business for a few years. The trucking business was “just not what we were looking for. We are mechanics, and we are local people,” Orlando said.

“We are done with trucking,” George said, adding that they will still fix semis.

They still take care of customers in Quincy and the region, providing mechanical, electrical and air conditioning services, from an oil change to engine repair. But right off the bat in George they are also seeing travelers, people passing through.

They also still have the same two mechanics working with them, making four fixing vehicles. The new shop will also have four lifts: The brothers brought their two lifts from Quincy and plan to set them up with the two in place in George.

They have already added tires and hydraulic hoses to their repertoire. And they are thinking about mufflers and exhaust services, and maybe towing in the future.

Whatever the future holds for the brothers, they have taken a big step forward.

For Orlando, it was difficult to say goodbye to the repair shop in Quincy on Division Street East.

“We started young. That shop saw us grow,” Orlando said.

For George, saying goodbye to the Quincy location was not so difficult.

“I guess I am too excited to see this place,” George said, “… not too concerned about my old place. I even enjoy the drive to George and from George to Quincy at the end of the day.”