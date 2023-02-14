Capt. Ryan Green will serve as the interim chief of police after Chief Kieth Siebert leaves the position, the Quincy City Council decided at its Feb. 7 meeting.
Much of the meeting centered on police matters.
It was the last council meeting for Siebert to attend. He had announced his intention to leave the position he began in 2017 and make his last day wearing blue for Quincy Feb. 15. He has accepted an emergency management job at Grant PUD.
An open house will be held in Siebert’s honor on Feb. 15 at the police station, 223 First Ave. SW., from 1 to 4 p.m. The public is invited to drop in.
Early in the meeting, the council voted on a resolution to name Capt. Ryan Green as interim chief of police and adjust his employment contract to increase his compensation with the new role. No council member voted against the resolution. He will start in the new role Feb. 16.
Green was also at the council meeting, taking part in a presentation of Valor Awards to two Quincy police officers, Jazzlynn Silva and Stephen Harder, who saved a life during a house fire.
Green read the commendation nomination letter to the council. He said the two officers responded to a call about a structure fire Jan. 10 and found a home engulfed in flames. They crawled in the back door and found an unconscious woman in the kitchen. They carried her to a safe location, gave CPR, and she started breathing. The victim was taken to the hospital, and the officers received treatment for smoke inhalation.
“Officer Harder and Detective Silva performed hazardous acts at an extraordinary risk to their lives. These actions were above and beyond the call of duty and should be commended,” Green read.
The city gave each a plaque, and the assembled police department personnel in the audience and city officials gave the two officers a standing ovation.
Among the other law enforcement-related agenda items, Siebert introduced three requests for out-of-state travel for Quincy police officers for training. The council approved all the travel requests and expenses, amounting to about $1,500. Officer Gary Amaral will attend the First Responder Mental Health and Wellness Conference in northern Idaho. Det. Isaiah Graham will attend training in northern Idaho with the Washington State Narcotics Investigators Association. And, Silva will attend a computer forensic course in Alabama.
At the end of the meeting, council members and city department leaders thanked Siebert and wished him well. Here are some of their comments:
“Thank for your time and effort you put into the city of Quincy … and good luck on your next adventure,” said council member Jeff Spence.
“Thank you for your leadership. You turned the department around,” said council member Tom Harris.
“Thank you for the relatively calm tenure. … Well done, and blessings to you in your next venture,” said council member Andrew Royer.
“Thank you very much for serving, you have done a very good job,” said council member Sonia Padron.
“I appreciate what you have done for the community and the change you brought to not only the department but to the relationship between the community and the police department,” said council member Dylan Kling.
Other items covered during the council meeting included the following.
- The council backed a plan for the city to put out a formal request for qualifications from firms to perform a community survey regarding two of the city’s proposed projects: to rebuild the Aquatic Center; and build a field house next to Lauzier Park.
- The council authorized the mayor to sign a contract for about $20,000 for new doors for the Quincy Senior Center that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
- The council voted in favor of a plan to put out a request for qualifications from private firms to perform an audit of the city’s water and wastewater treatment, to be completed by July.
- The council supported an emergency repair to the Public Services Building, after a vehicle struck the building on Jan. 31. Declaring it an emergency allows the city to skip the usual competitive bidding process, which would delay repairs.