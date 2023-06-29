Councilman Juan Villalpando seeks mayoral spot

Unless a write-in campaign manages to pull off a major upset, Juan Villalpando will be the next mayor of George.
Villalpando, husband of George Elementary principal Lora Villalpando, and a city council member for two years, is the lone candidate in this year’s mayoral race to follow incumbent Gerene Nelson.
Villalpando says residents of George have asked him repeatedly to run for mayor, and had never said yes until now.
“I don’t want a mayor to think they run the whole town; it’s about the people, it’s not about having power,” he said. That sort of viewpoint has been missing in George, he added.
Task No. 1 as mayor next year will be getting the water supply going strong again.
“It’s been a thing that’s been happening through the years and now we have a water shortage. I’d like to see the town grow, also, with more businesses coming in.”
As mayor, he pledged to be proactive with the water issue. “If there’s a problem there, fix it,” he said. “Don’t wait so many months.”
Villalpando will inherit a City Hall that’s on its third city clerk in less than 18 months. In addition, the departure of public works director Aaron Harwood also stunned the city.
“He was fired for no reason,” he said. “My goal is to try and bring him back. I don’t know if that can happen but he did a good job.”
Villalpando added, “I think people are leaving because of the leadership. They just did not feel comfortable. What I want to do is make it more comfortable, more like a family. I’m not going to be there to fire and hire people. I’m going to be there to make sure everybody is doing the right thing. I work for the county, I am already a government official, so I’m going to be trying to make things work.”
He added, “I never wanted to be mayor or be in council, but the citizens have asked me, and they have asked me because they want the right stuff to happen. There’s been a lot of stuff happening in George. The last mayor, Mr. Entzel, I got to know him and he was really nice, and there’s not a plaque on the wall for him, and I want to do that. He was really good for the town, he did a lot of stuff.” Entzel died in March.
Villalpando’s spouse, Lora, is the principal at George Elementary. Watching her be a leader has inspired him to aim for the mayoral seat, he said.