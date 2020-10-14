The Grant County Board of Commissioners proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Action Month in Grant County in an Oct. 6 proclamation.

Domestic Violence Action Month provides an opportunity for the community to learn more about preventing domestic violence and show support for those who advocate, serve and assist victims, stated the proclamation.

“If we talk about these issues and promote healthy relationships, the silence and shame can end for good,” the document stated. “Only coordinated community effort will put a stop to this heinous crime.”

The board of commissioners also urged county residents and the community to join them in working with New Hope, a non-profit organization based in Moses Lake that works with survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault, educators and community partners.

The organization is funded through grants and donations from citizens, and has offices in Moses Lake, Othello, Mattawa and Quincy. They also have a 24-hour victim access hotline at 1-888-560-6027.

New Hope provided services to 407 survivors in 2019, and 36 adults and 59 children were sheltered in emergency housing.

“These are not just numbers. They are our mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, children, co-workers, neighbors and friends,” the proclamation said.