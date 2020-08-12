On July 21, the Washington State Employment Security Department issued a report on the updated labor area statistics(LAS) for Grant County as of June 2020.

The report provides an update on county-level employment figures and unemployment rates incorporating not seasonally adjusted, nonfarm employment and civilian labor force data. Analysis focuses on year-over-year, between June 2019 and June 2020, and average annual changes between 2018 and 2019 in the labor market.

Grant County’s local unemployment rate rose from 5.5% in June 2019 to 8.3% in June 2020; an improvement from the May 2020 unemployment rate of 12.7%.

In June 2020, business and government organizations across Washington supplied only 3,186,000 nonfarm jobs (not seasonally adjusted) compared with 3,498,400 jobs in June 2019, a substantial loss of 312,400 jobs.

Between June of 2019 and June of 2020, Grant County nonfarm employment plummeted from 32,060 jobs to 29,010; a loss of 3,050 jobs.

In 2009, Grant County’s agricultural industry accounted for 26.1% of total covered employment. In 2019, agricultural employment accounted for 23.7% of total covered employment countywide. During the most recent ten-year timeframe, 2009-2019, the agricultural industry has become less “influential” in Grant County’s economy in terms of the agricultural employment to total covered employment ratio. Covered employment refers to jobs whose employees are covered by the Washington State Employment Security Act.

Washington’s job loss-rates decelerated from 14.1% in April 2020, to 11.6% in May 2020, and to 8.9% in June 2020.

Year-over-year employment in Grant County’s construction industry increased from December 2019 through March 2020, before losing jobs in April, May, and June 2020.

The number of manufacturing jobs decreased from 4,930 in June 2019 to 4,420 this June, a loss of 510 jobs.

Year over year, employment in Grant County’s professional and business services industry has decreased in each of the past ten months from September 2019 through June 2020. Between June of 2019 and June 2020, professional and business services employers in Grant County saw the number of jobs decrease from 2,650 jobs to 2,040.