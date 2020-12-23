The Grant County Health district is reporting double-digit deaths in long term health care facilities in the county.

The first, Lake Ridge Center in Moses Lake, has a total of 16 confirmed COVID-19 associated deaths since Nov. 20; the start of the outbreak, according to the health district.

The second, Columbia Crest Center also in Moses Lake, has a total of nine confirmed deaths. And last, McKay Healthcare & Rehab Center in Soap Lake, has a total of 11 deaths as of Dec. 16. All of these residents had underlying health conditions putting them at a higher risk for severe complications due to a COVID-19 infection.

Those reported deaths bring the cumulative total in the county to 73 as of Dec. 21. The health district also reported 138 new cases identified over the weekend. With the holidays right around the corner, the district has asked residents to stay home instead of gathering.