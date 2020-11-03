Washington Legislative District Thirteen Representative Tom Dent and Fourth Congressional District Congressman Dan Newhouse hold large leads as ballots continue to be counted.
Dent has accumulated nearly 70% of the vote in the thirteenth district as of late Tuesday evening, compared to just over 30% for his opponent Eduardo Castañeda-Díaz.
Newhouse leads opponent Douglas E. McKinley with 65% of the vote in the fourth congressional district. Newhouse claimed victory in a press release late on Tuesday night.
In Legislative District Thirteen Position 2, incumbent Alex Ybarra has tallied over 97% of the vote.
In statewide races, Jay Inslee has earned a third term as governor with just under 60% of the vote compared to just over 40% for the challenger Loren Culp. Others leading in their respective races include:
- Denny Heck; lieutenant governor
- Kim Wyman; secretary of state
- Mike Pellicciotti; state treasurer
- Pat McCarthy; state auditor
- Bob Ferguson; attorney general
- Hilary Franz; commissioner of public lands
- Chris Reykdal; superintendent of public instruction
- Mike Kreidler; insurance commissioner