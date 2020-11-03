Washington Legislative District Thirteen Representative Tom Dent and Fourth Congressional District Congressman Dan Newhouse hold large leads as ballots continue to be counted.

Dent has accumulated nearly 70% of the vote in the thirteenth district as of late Tuesday evening, compared to just over 30% for his opponent Eduardo Castañeda-Díaz.

Newhouse leads opponent Douglas E. McKinley with 65% of the vote in the fourth congressional district. Newhouse claimed victory in a press release late on Tuesday night.

In Legislative District Thirteen Position 2, incumbent Alex Ybarra has tallied over 97% of the vote.

In statewide races, Jay Inslee has earned a third term as governor with just under 60% of the vote compared to just over 40% for the challenger Loren Culp. Others leading in their respective races include:

Denny Heck; lieutenant governor

Kim Wyman; secretary of state

Mike Pellicciotti; state treasurer

Pat McCarthy; state auditor

Bob Ferguson; attorney general

Hilary Franz; commissioner of public lands

Chris Reykdal; superintendent of public instruction

Mike Kreidler; insurance commissioner