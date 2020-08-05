After seven total weeks of renovations and set up, the brand new Dollar Tree in Quincy held its grand opening on July 30.

The grand opening event included a ribbon cutting, treats and prizes. The event was attended by Dollar Tree District Manager Jaime Conteras, other employees, Quincy City Administrator Pat Haley and two fire district personnel.

There were cupcakes, a raffle and prizes handed out throughout the day for shoppers.

“It’s really exciting,” Contreras said. “I was sent here about a year ago to check the area out for a Dollar Tree, it was my first assignment after I was promoted.”

The Dollar Tree is housed in the front half of the old ShopKo building. The Quincy ShopKo closed in the spring of 2019 after the company declared chapter 11 bankruptcy. The other half of the building is still yet to be filled.

Haley said that this new Dollar Tree store will keep some of the money local that normally flows out to Ephrata or even Wenatchee.

14 Quincy locals have been hired to staff it, and more openings will be created as business grows, Contreras said.