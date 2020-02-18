The state Department of Ecology has approved the installation of five backup generators at one of Microsoft’s data centers.
The agency sent a letter on Feb. 6 to approve the generators at Microsoft’s Columbia Data Center, located at 501 Port Industrial Parkway, according to state Department of Ecology documents. As part of the approval, Microsoft will reduce its operating hours on its existing 35 emergency generators.
The generators are used to provide power to the data centers in case of a power failure, said Sean Washburn, Microsoft site operations manager. Servers can handle very little power fluctuation, less than four to seven milliseconds, before they are forced to reboot.
“Generators and some sort of interim power support (batteries or inertial generators) are critical at this time for the cloud to be stable, available, and not lose data,” Washburn said.
As part of conditions of approval, Microsoft must provide Mountain View Elementary School administrators with a testing schedule for the generators, according to documents. If any changes occur Microsoft must inform the school.