The North Central Educational Service District is looking for three board members, including one from a district that includes Quincy Valley.
Candidates must file a candidacy declaration between Sept. 1 and Sept. 16.
Three districts seek candidates: District 2, which represents Cascade, Cashmere, Entiat, Lake Chelan, Manson, and Stehekin school districts; District 4, which represents Ephrata, Quincy, Soap Lake, Warden, and Wilson Creek school districts; and District 6, which represents Eastmont School District and the southern portion of the Wenatchee School District.
The terms run from 2024 to 2028 and begin in January 2024.
“The North Central Educational Service District provides a wide array of programs, services, and support to the 29 public school districts in the North Central Washington region of Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan county,” according to a brief from NCESD. “The service district provides professional and timely tools to meet the needs of individual schools and districts and a reliable point of education-related information for the communities served. The NCESD is one of nine respected educational service districts in Washington state.”
Those interested in filing a candidacy should contact Dr. Michelle Price, NCESD superintendent, at (509) 665-2628 for more information. Visit wssda.org for information or to file for candidacy.