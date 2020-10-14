Six individuals and two athletic teams were chosen to be inducted into the Quincy School District 2020 Wall of Fame. The school district announced the inductees in a September press release.

For the 2020 Wall of Fame, Bill Sund, Chuck McConnell, Joe Downs, Larry Spence, Scott Alexander, Stuart Hunt, the 1998 State Champion Baseball Team and the 2014 State Champion Boys Soccer Team were selected after nominations were submitted electronically and were voted on by a committee in June.

The committee was composed of community members, former students, and current and former Quincy School District staff members.

“(They) have been chosen as they have brought honor to themselves, our schools and the community through their achievements and contributions.” the release said.

The release included a short description of each recipient:

Bill Sund: a teacher who taught for 39 years at Quincy Middle School before retiring in 2006. Mr. Sund is remembered by students and staff for his professionalism, kindness and commitment to students.

Chuck McConnell: a music teacher for the Quincy School District from 1959-1970. He is remembered for his dedication to the music program and mentorship of students.

Joe Downs: a former QHS athlete, played for the Jacks from 1980-1984. Mr. Downs found success playing professionally in Australia. After retiring from basketball, he returned to the Quincy area to farm.

Larry Spence: a former basketball and football coach, former alumni and teacher. He is remembered for his achievements as a coach as well as his dedication to his students. Mr. Spence taught in Quincy from 1970-2005.

Scott Alexander: a QHS athlete, played for the Jacks from 1995-1999. Mr. Alexander holds multiple track and field records and is an All State football player. He is recognized for his significant contributions to QHS athletics as well as his sportsmanship.

Stuart Hunt: a music teacher who taught in the district for 18 years. His love of music inspired countless students to musical excellence. Mr. Hunt left a legacy of choral arts education throughout Quincy.

1998 State Champion Baseball Team: the team won Quincy’s first team WIAA State Championship.

2014 State Champion Boys Soccer Team: the soccer team won the State Championship 1-0 over University Prep.

According to the release, recipients will be inducted during the next home basketball or football game that the school is able to host. More details will be released once they become available. Plaques will be displayed on the wall outside the Quincy High School gym, the release said.