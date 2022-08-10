Kimberly Allen and Marla Roduner looked like they will face off in the general election in the race for Grant County clerk.

As of Aug. 8, Allen, the incumbent, had gathered 9,888 votes, good enough for 64.11 percent of the tallies, followed by Marla Roduner, who had gathered 3,273 votes, good enough for 21.22 percent and Ulises Infante, who had gathered 2,109 votes, good enough for 13.67 percent.

About 17,000 votes have been counted, with about 1,000 votes left to count. The next ballot count is scheduled for later this week, with the certification date set for Aug. 16.

In the race for county assessor, Melissa McKnight holds a strong lead over James Liebrecht, with McKnight the incumbent gathering 13,326 votes, or 81.62 percent, and Liebrecht gathering 2,953 votes, or 18.09 percent.

Michele Jaderlund, the incumbent county assessor, had gathered 12,401 votes, or 76.26 percent, and her opponent Richard Stevens had gathered 3,825 votes, or 23.52 percent.

Other regional leaders had an easier time of it during the primary. Darryl Pheasant ran unopposed for another term as county treasurer and had 13,008 votes or 97.94 percent of the tallies. Kevin McCrae ran unopposed for county prosecutor and had earned 12,876 votes, or 98.34 percent. Craig Morrison ran unopposed for another term as county coroner and gathered 13,429 votes, or 98.63 percent. State Rep. Alex Ybarra ran unopposed and earned 24,888 votes, or 97.57 percent.

State Rep. Tom Dent ran unopposed as well, and earned 97.23 percent or 25,037 votes. State Sen. Judy Warnick ran unopposed and earned 97.42 percent, with 25,273 votes.

In Grant County, Republican Loren Culp led the race for Congressional District 4, with 5,558 votes, or 32.76 percent, just ahead of U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, who collected 5,145 votes or 30.32 percent.

Districtwide, Newhouse took first place, with 36,521 votes, good enough for 25.51 percent, and Culp took second with 30,521 votes or 21.32 percent.

Newhouse advanced to the general election, where he will face Democrat Doug White, who gathered 36,043 votes, or 25.17 percent.

In an even more crowded field, Tiffany Smiley finished in first place in Grant County well ahead of incumbent U.S. Sen. Patty Murray. Smiley earned 8,761 votes, or 52.98 percent, while Murray earned 4,122 votes or 24.51 percent.

Statewide, Murray fared better, with about 978,269 votes, good enough for 52.6 percent of the votes. Smiley gathered 622,430 votes, good enough for 33.45 percent.

They both advanced to the general election in November.